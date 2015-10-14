North Bay Elementary celebrates National School Lunch Week with kale

Organizers said the purpose of the taste testing was to widen the spectrum of food kids are willing to eat. (Photo source: WLOX)

Second grader Jeremiah tried Kale for the first time Wednesday and said he was surprised by how tasty it was. (Photo source: WLOX)

In conjunction with National School Lunch Week, North Bay Elementary School's food service team had the students try kale as a way to teach healthy food alternatives. (Photo source: WLOX)

North Bay Elementary School staff wants get kids to eat healthier. Wednesday, in conjunction with National School Lunch Week, the school's food service team had the students try kale as a way to teach healthy food alternatives.

The students had mixed reviews on the kale samples.

"Some of them go eww and some of them really love it and come back for seconds," said Jeanne Turner of Sunrise Produce, who provided the kale.

The students had some interesting opinions on the new 'cuisine'.

"It tastes like seaweed," said Davis Clark.

Niylah Bradley said it could have been good, but she thinks "they put too much salt on it."

Others, didn't like it at all.

"It tastes disgusting, like rotten french fries," Jonathan Raymond said.

But some thought it was really tasty.

"It's really good. It actually kinda tastes like potato chips," said fifth grader Brice McAndrew.

"It's just really, really good," said second grader Griffin Miles.

Turner said the purpose of the taste testing is to widen the spectrum of food kids are willing to eat.

"We're introducing some different products to the children for them to eat, like kale, which they normally wouldn't do outside of school," Turner said.

After trying one of the samples, kids filled out a survey. The survey was used not only to give feedback to the staff about what they tasted, but also to get them thinking about making health food choices outside of school.

"When students are out with their families at the grocery store or at the market, when they see the kale, they will be familiar with it," said Cindy Cowan of Chartwell's food services.

And some students already plan on asking their parents to pick some up.

"That's what I'm about to go do when I get home," said fifth grader Kate Timko.

According to Cowan, it's just one piece of the puzzle.

"The overall goal is to teach students to make better choices, to eat healthy, and that healthy foods can taste good," Cowan said.

In addition to the samples and the survey, students and parents were given pamphlets on healthy eating. And each student who chose to eat a cafeteria lunch received a special pencil.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.