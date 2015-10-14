Pascagoula shooting suspect charged with aggravated assault

The search for a man suspected in a late night Pascagoula shooting has come to an end.

Pascagoula police say Taurus Richardson turned himself in to authorities Wednesday afternoon. Richardson's lawyer, Calvin Taylor, said his client has no criminal record, and acted in self defense.

Richardson was originally wanted for attempted murder, but after going before a judge, his charge was downgraded to aggravated assault. Richardson bonded out of jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

According to Lt. Jim Roe, Richardson, 21, of Pascagoula, shot Spencer Garrett, 22, of Moss Point, multiple times at a gas station Tuesday night. Roe reports the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Exxon Service Station at Highway 90 and Chicot Road.

After the shooting, investigators say Richardson fled in a gold-colored Nissan Maxima.

Garrett was taken to Singing River Hospital, where officials tell us he remains in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you're asked to call Pascagoula Police at (228) 762-2211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.