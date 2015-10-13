Veteran job fair packs Coast Coliseum conference room

The organizers usually hold job fairs in South Mississippi three times a year. The next fair is scheduled for March. (Photo source: WLOX)

The group Unemployment Eliminators travels around the southeast hosting job fairs geared towards veterans. Tuesday, the organization held a job fair at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and hundreds of people seeking employment turned out.

Veteran Everett Kemp, who came to the job fair to recruit for Harrah's, said he was surprised by how many people attended the event.

"Just me coming here about 8 o'clock, there were already people standing out here waiting. And when the doors opened at 9 o'clock it was flooded with folks," Kemp said.

Veterans - as well as other job seekers - packed into a coliseum conference room where they had the opportunity to speak with around 50 employers.

"I didn't realize it was gonna be this big. You have to wait to get in and talk to folks, but it's worth the wait," said Mike McCarroll, a veteran looking for a job.

Jennie Woodrum, the president of Unemployment Eliminated, coordinated the event and said the fair is always a success.

"When you do something like this, you're putting employers in one place. It makes it so much easier for people to come and meet with so many different employers at one time, one location," Woodrum said.

And McCarroll said that everything being in one location really does help out.

"I've been going around each table and checking out what they have to offer and seeing if anything might interest me," McCarroll said.

Last year, veteran Allen Williams was at the same job fair looking for a job. Now he's a recruiter at Tulane University School of Continuing Studies. He said his experience looking for a job helps him as a recruiter.

"You can relate to the different stories you hear from folks. A year ago I was pretty much in the same boat, and this year I'm on the other side," Williams said.

The organizers usually hold job fairs in South Mississippi three times a year. The next fair is scheduled for March.

