Veteran job fair packs Coast Coliseum conference room - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Veteran job fair packs Coast Coliseum conference room

Veterans - as well as other job seekers - packed into a coliseum conference room where they had the opportunity to speak with around 50 employers. (Photo source: WLOX) Veterans - as well as other job seekers - packed into a coliseum conference room where they had the opportunity to speak with around 50 employers. (Photo source: WLOX)
The organizers usually hold job fairs in South Mississippi three times a year. The next fair is scheduled for March. (Photo source: WLOX) The organizers usually hold job fairs in South Mississippi three times a year. The next fair is scheduled for March. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The group Unemployment Eliminators travels around the southeast hosting job fairs geared towards veterans. Tuesday, the organization held a job fair at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and hundreds of people seeking employment turned out. 

Veteran Everett Kemp, who came to the job fair to recruit for Harrah's, said he was surprised by how many people attended the event. 

"Just me coming here about 8 o'clock, there were already people standing out here waiting. And when the doors opened at 9 o'clock it was flooded with folks," Kemp said.

Veterans - as well as other job seekers - packed into a coliseum conference room where they had the opportunity to speak with around 50 employers. 

"I didn't realize it was gonna be this big. You have to wait to get in and talk to folks, but it's worth the wait," said Mike McCarroll, a veteran looking for a job. 

Jennie Woodrum, the president of Unemployment Eliminated, coordinated the event and said the fair is always a success. 

"When you do something like this, you're putting employers in one place. It makes it so much easier for people to come and meet with so many different employers at one time, one location," Woodrum said.  

And McCarroll said that everything being in one location really does help out.  

"I've been going around each table and checking out what they have to offer and seeing if anything might interest me," McCarroll said. 

Last year, veteran Allen Williams was at the same job fair looking for a job. Now he's a recruiter at Tulane University School of Continuing Studies. He said his experience looking for a job helps him as a recruiter. 

"You can relate to the different stories you hear from folks. A year ago I was pretty much in the same boat, and this year I'm on the other side," Williams said. 

The organizers usually hold job fairs in South Mississippi three times a year. The next fair is scheduled for March. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly