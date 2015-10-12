High speed chase starts in LA, ends in Pearl River Co.

A man wanted on two felony warrants in Louisiana led police on a high speed chase through Louisiana and into Mississippi on Monday morning. That’s according to Bogalusa Police Department Chief Joe Culpepper.

Culpepper said the chase started around 9:30 a.m. when one of his officers attempted to make a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker. According to the chief, the driver, identified as Judd Davis, was wanted in Louisiana on two felony drug warrants.

Culpepper said Davis, 38, led several Bogalusa police officers and a deputy with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office on a chase westbound on Highway 26 into Pearl River County.

According to police, Davis turned north on Highway 43, but then turned around and hit a popular restaurant in the area, Crossroads Seafood and Grill.

Officers tried to pin the vehicle against the restaurant. They also fired shots in an attempt to disable the vehicle, but Culpepper said Davis was able to get away and keep driving.

Officials said the chase came to an end shortly after that in a peanut field near the crossroads. Culpepper said Davis drove into the field, and that’s where police were able to stop him. The chief said Davis was Tased and then taken into custody.

“Grateful this ended with no one being hurt, including him,” said Culpepper.

According to Culpepper, Davis hit three police cruisers and one civilian vehicle during the chase. He said no one was hurt except Davis, who suffered minor injuries.

Shane Tucker, Chief Deputy with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to process the scene. Tucker said a portion of Highway 26 was shut down from 10 a.m. to around 2 p.m.

Culpepper said Crossroads Seafood and Grill was damaged when Davis rammed into the building, but it is still operational. He said the owner provided all the law enforcement officers on the scene with sweet tea and roast beef sandwiches.

Culpepper said Davis is being held as a fugitive in Pearl River County and will be facing several felony charges. Tucker said Davis is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

