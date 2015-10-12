Early morning fire damages Gulfport home

An early morning blaze has severely damaged a Gulfport home.

According to officials with the Gulfport Fire Department, crews were called out to the 600 block of Mississippi Street shortly before 2:00 a.m. When firemen arrived, they found a single story home engulfed in flames. District Chief Frank Skinner said multiple units worked quickly to put out the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

