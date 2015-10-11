Man jailed after allegedly assaulting mother

Police say Campbell threatened to kill his mother. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Department)

A man is in jail after Biloxi police say he assaulted his mother.

Officers responded to domestic assault call at a home in the 600 block of Roy Street Saturday night. When they arrived, police discovered that 43-year-old Broderick Campbell reportedly choked, assaulted and threatened to kill his mother.

Campbell was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, pending an appearance bond of $75,000.

