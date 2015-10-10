Stone County Old Firehouse Museum Benefit happening today

The Old Firehouse Museum will be hosting its third Evening on Pine Hill on Saturday, October 10, 2015 in Wiggins on Pine Hill.

The evening of food, fun and music starts at 5:00 p.m. This year’s entertainment includes a silent auction of unique and interesting items and musical entertainment by Breanna Parker, Cody Breland and Charlie Raye – A Tribute to Elvis.

The steak dinner tickets are $20 each and will be provided by Serendipity. All proceeds benefit The Old Firehouse Museum.

The Old Firehouse Museum is located at 117 North First Street Wiggins, Ms., next to City Hall.

