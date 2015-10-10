Household hazardous waste collection event in the Kiln

The Coast Electric Power Association is hosting a waste collection event Saturday October 10, 2015 from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM.



Materials being collected include the following: used tires; scrap metal; household electronics; aerosols; all-purpose cleaners; ammonia; anti-freeze; automobile cleaner; barbeque lighter fluid; automobile batteries; household batteries; brake fluid; chlorine bleach; detergents; disinfectants; drain openers; fluorescent light bulbs; furniture polish; gasoline; glass cleaners; insecticides; mothballs; motor oil; oven cleaner; paint; paint thinner; pesticides; rodent poison; rubber cement; rug and upholstery cleaner; scouring powder; silver polish; snail and slug killers; toilet bowl cleaner; transmission fluid; tub and tile cleaner; turpentine; varnish; water seal; wood finish; T.V.s; computers; freezers; refrigerators; dryers; washers; stoves; ranges; monitors.

While all of those materials will be accepted, they advise no medical waste will be accepted. Nor will explosive or radioactive materials, PCBs, or syringes. Also, a minimum of 25 tires will be accepted per donation.

Household hazardous waste is unused or leftover portions of products containing toxic chemicals. Any product that is labeled Caution, Poisonous, Toxic, Flammable or Corrosive is being considered a household hazardous waste.

Coast Electric Power is located on Highway 603 in the Kiln.

