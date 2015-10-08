GPD responds to Lorraine Road accident

Gulfport police responded to an accident Thursday night, shortly after 7 p.m.

According to officials, a Dodge Ram truck was in the left turn lane of southbound Lorraine Road near East Taylor Road when it was hit on the rear passenger side by a Ford Ranger.

The drive of the Ford had to be cut out of the truck. Police say the driver was alert, and transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt.

Crews are working to clear the scene, please continue to use caution in the area.

