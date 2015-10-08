Year of firsts continues as Shuckers are nominated for four MiLBY awards

It was a year of firsts for professional baseball in Biloxi. Those firsts continue after the season, as the team has been nominated for four "MiLBY" Awards.

It began with an unprecedented 54 game road trip. The Biloxi Shuckers' success on that road trip propelled them to a first half South Championship. That road trip success, combined with the Shuckers' post-season accomplishments, has put them in the running for "Best Team."

After spending the better part of two months on the road, the Shuckers returned home to MGM Park to play the first of many games in Biloxi. The first night in their home park, the Shuckers found the magic that they'd used on the road, and recorded their first win in storybook fashion with a come from behind victory in a 14 inning game. In return, the game was nominated for "Game of the Year".

The success of the Shuckers' inaugural season couldn't have happened without some top class play from some high rated prospects. Outfielder Brett Phillips, a top 40 prospect in Major League Baseball and 2nd ranked Brewers prospect, showed his ability to continually get on base with several multi-hit games after joining the club at the major league trade deadline.

Phillips has been nominated for "Top Offensive Player" and "Breakout Prospect."

Also nominated for "Breakout Prospect" is shortstop Orlando Arcia, who was the anchor of the Biloxi Shuckers offense, as well as defensive standout. Arcia, who is the Brewers top prospect, a top ten short stop prospect, and ranked 12th overall among minor league talent, had his best professional season with 8 home runs, 69 RBI, and a .307 AVG. Arcia also led the way on defense on his way to a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove award.

If you'd like to vote for the Shuckers in any of these categories, just follow this link. You can vote as many times as you'd like.

