Ocean Springs street closures for Cruisin' events

The City of Ocean Springs is preparing to host its annual Cruisin’ the Coast festivities this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. To keep the events safe for pedestrians, several streets will be closed over the next three days:

-Washington Avenue from Calhoun Street to Highway 90

-Government Street from Washington Avenue to Handy Avenue

-Porter Avenue from Dewey Avenue to Jackson Avenue

-Cash Alley

These roads will be closed from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 3 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

“It is always great to see the Cruisers back in Ocean Springs,” said Alderman Chic Cody. “Our town has so much to offer attendees: A beautiful downtown, top of the line entertainment acts and all of the cuisine one can imagine. We encourage the Coast to come and discover it for themselves.”

Any vehicles within the footprint of the event will be towed starting at 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. City officials said vehicles will only be towed as a last resort after all attempts to contact the owners are exhausted.

The highlight of the three-day event will be the annual Sock Hop and Street Party on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Legends will keep Cruisers on their feet with lively music and cars will be judged as part of the “Chicks Picks” Car Contest. The winner of the contest will take home a $200 grand prize.

Food and drinks will also be available to keep Cruisers satisfied. The entertainment stage will be located at the corner of DeSoto Street and Cash Alley.

