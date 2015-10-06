Rollover wreck cleared at Hwy. 90 and Courthouse Rd. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rollover wreck cleared at Hwy. 90 and Courthouse Rd.

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Photo source: Gulfport Police Department) (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
(Photo source: Ladi Ablah) (Photo source: Ladi Ablah)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 90 and Courthouse Road had westbound traffic on the highway blocked for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Gulfport police say the scene is now clear and traffic is flowing. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly