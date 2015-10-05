Keesler main gate will close to accommodate Cruisin' traffic

Here to talk about his state of the County Report, Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Randy Bosarge.More >>
Clear skies were in the forecast for the 51st annual Krewe of Nereids parade in Waveland.More >>
Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich says his goal this year is to transform and improve the quality of life in Biloxi, Mayor Gilich joins us now to elaborate on his vision for 2018.More >>
Here to talk about the big story with BP spending bills passed in the house and senate, State Representative Scott Delano.More >>
Longtime Ocean Springs head football coach and athletic director Hugh Pepper passed away Sunday morning, WLOX has learned. He was 88 years old.More >>
Here's a look at all the official Cruisin' the Coast events planned this week across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
Hosted by the The Finest Grind Coffee Shop in Ocean Springs, Cars and Coffee gives people the chance to view dozens of souped-up cars.More >>
The annual flame throwing competition drew a large Cruisin' crowd in Gulfport Tuesday night. Spectators packed every level of the parking garage at Island View Casino to get a good look at the glowing hot rods.More >>
In a matter of hours, the thousands of people who spent the a week partying in South Mississippi, have gone from their camps and hotel rooms. Another record breaking year, is now in the books.More >>
An accident between a car and truck ended with a crash into a Gulfport home Monday morning.More >>
This was the 10th year for the event put on by Bible Baptist Church in Gulfport, which marks the beginning of Cruisin' the Coast each year.More >>
For one cruiser his love for classic cars became an exciting reality in just five months after receiving devastating news.More >>
This week, every city on the coast is getting it's share of love from cruisers. Thursday was no different. It was time for downtown Ocean Springs to have a chance at some classic car fun.More >>
For the first time in the event's 20 year history, Moss Point joined the ranks of Cruisin' the Coast venues this year. And the response was high octane.More >>
Long Beach became ground zero for Cruisin' on Monday. Hundreds of cars rolled through town as part of the annual parade and then party continued into the night.More >>
