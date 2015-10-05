Keesler main gate will close to accommodate Cruisin' traffic

The main gate will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Photo source: WLOX)

Officials with Keesler Air Force Base announced Monday the main gate to the base on White Avenue will be closed for five hours on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to accommodate traffic from Cruisin’ the Coast.

The main gate will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Officials said the visitor control center will temporarily relocate to the Meadows Gate and Pass Road Gate during these times.

Keesler officials recommend allowing for more time if you have to enter the base between these times.

