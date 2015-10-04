Early morning fire eats through Biloxi home

An early morning fire consumed a home in the Channel Mark Subdivision off Debuys Road in Biloxi Sunday. Details are very limited at this time, but the home is a total loss, according to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney.

The Biloxi Fire Department received the call around 5:00 a.m. When firemen arrived, Chief Boney said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots at 7:30 a.m. and smoke could still be seen spewing from the home. No cause is known, and this case is still under investigation.

