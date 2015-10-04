Gulfport road closures for View the Cruise

View the Cruise begins at 8:00 this morning, and there will be some road closures that could impact your Sunday commute through downtown Gulfport.

The following closures/detours are what we know at this time:

Highway 49 and 25th Avenue heading South, no thru traffic past the Railroad tracks:

If you need to go east - Traffic will be directed to turn east on 17th St & detoured to 20th Avenue South

If you need to go west - Traffic will be directed to turn west on 17th St & detoured to 30th Avenue South

Highway 49 north and south will be closed to all vehicular traffic except classic cars

Highway 90 at Highway 49 and 25th Avenue will be closed going North.

If you need to go north on Highway 49, you will be directed to use an alternate route

Turn north on 20th Avenue, go north to 17th St, turn left to Highway 49

14th St. at 23rd Ave will be closed to all through traffic (stage in the street) in front of Trustmark Bank.

13th St. East & West will be closed to all vehicular traffic except classic cars.

