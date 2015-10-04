Gulfport road closures for View the Cruise

Following a court hearing, new details have been released in the death of 75-year-old Willis Cassidy.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special election to fill the Mississippi House of Representatives District 108 seat vacated by Republican Mark Formby.More >>
It’s a rare milestone. Wednesday, Singing River Health System celebrated its 50th anniversary of emergency room service.More >>
"Thou shalt not steal" may be one of the 10 Commandments, but a pair of thieves didn't take heed when they allegedly swiped a set of golf clubs belonging to a pastor.More >>
The state of the City of D’Iberville is good. Those were the words of long-time Mayor Rusty Quave during his state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.More >>
Here's a look at all the official Cruisin' the Coast events planned this week across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
In a matter of hours, the thousands of people who spent the a week partying in South Mississippi, have gone from their camps and hotel rooms. Another record breaking year, is now in the books.More >>
For one cruiser his love for classic cars became an exciting reality in just five months after receiving devastating news.More >>
This week, every city on the coast is getting it's share of love from cruisers. Thursday was no different. It was time for downtown Ocean Springs to have a chance at some classic car fun.More >>
The annual flame throwing competition drew a large Cruisin' crowd in Gulfport Tuesday night. Spectators packed every level of the parking garage at Island View Casino to get a good look at the glowing hot rods.More >>
For the first time in the event's 20 year history, Moss Point joined the ranks of Cruisin' the Coast venues this year. And the response was high octane.More >>
Long Beach became ground zero for Cruisin' on Monday. Hundreds of cars rolled through town as part of the annual parade and then party continued into the night.More >>
Thousands of classic cars will roll into South Mississippi this week for Cruisin’ the Coast, but there is one car at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport that’s already drawing lots of attention.More >>
Cruisin’ the Coast got a big official kick off in downtown Gulfport Saturday. And big is the key.More >>
More than 500 cars packed Beach Park in Pascagoula today for the opening event of Cruisin' The Coast.More >>
