Four bank robbers sentenced to 15 years in prison

Four convicted bank robbers will spend the next 15 years behind bars for a heist in Gulfport that ended in Biloxi after a high speed chase with police.

According to Harrison County District Attorney Joel Harry Temple, of Louisiana, Herbert Burns, Omar Rasheed, and Jamon Payne, of California, all pleaded guilty this week to charges of simple robbery and auto theft.

Smith said in July of 2013, the four men stole a pick up truck from Garden Park Medical Center, then went to the Wells Fargo on Courthouse Rd. Rasheed, Burns, and Payne then entered the bank wearing masks, gloves, and hooded sweatshirts. They demanded that bank patrons and employees get on the ground.

"Burns and Payne jumped over the counter and emptied the cash drawers and bank teller vaults while Rasheed watched the lobby," said Assistant District Attorney Jason Josef.

The men then left the scene in the pick up, later switching to a U-Haul truck. Police from Biloxi and Gulfport located the truck, and chased the men to the Four Points Sheraton in Biloxi. Smith calls it a perfect example of teamwork by coastal law enforcement agencies.

Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced each man to 15 years on the robbery charge, and five years for the auto theft. They must each serve 15 years before being placed on post-release supervision.

