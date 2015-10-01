Gulfport community remembers Bert Jenkins - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport community remembers Bert Jenkins

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Legendary. Respected. Distinguished. Those are just a few words that accurately describe the late Bert Jenkins -- a well-known basketball coach on the Mississippi gulf coast.

Jenkins passed away last week at the age of 90 following a heart attack.

A memorial service was held Thursday at the gymnasium named in his honor, and now, in his memory. 

A big crowd of family, former players and coaches made their way to the home of the Gulfport Admirals to hear stories of Jenkins and his unmatched integrity.

Many laughs and agreeable nods were shared, but it was Jenkins' character that everyone couldn't stop talking about.

Jenkins was a smart man when it came to the game of basketball and even football when he coached. He was a winner of seven state championships and 13 Big Eight Conference titles.

