Update: Chevron officials say safety remains priority; no threat to community

Chevron is still working to clean up the gasoline blendstock product released after heavy rains cause the roof on a storage tank at its Pascagoula refinery to fail Sunday night.

Chevron officials say safety for the community and workforce remains a top priority. No injuries have been reported and there is still no threat to the community.

Chevron released an update on the situation Thursday afternoon, noting that a third party has been contracted to continue air monitoring in Pascagoula and South Alabama. To this point, all readings in the community have been recorded without any finding.

Chevron officials also say the Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team is conducting additional air monitoring.

Chevron crews emptied the tank Wednesday morning and have worked to keep the exposed product covered with fire retardant foam. The area around the tank is still flooded, but remains contained.

To report a concern, please call the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency at 1-800-222-6362.

Officials say they will provide another update at 11 a.m. Friday.

