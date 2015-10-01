Judge: George Parks 'a danger to society and all women'

After two hours of deliberation, a Harrison County jury found George Lee Parks, a former assistant principal at Gautier High School, guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, beating and cutting a woman in August of 2014.

Circuit Court Judge Chris Schmidt sentenced Parks, 44, to 60 years in prison. After handing down the sentence, Schmidt called Parks “a clear and present danger to society and all women.”

The investigation started on Aug. 27, 2014, when Biloxi police interviewed a woman suffering from multiple injuries and cuts at Biloxi Regional Medical Center, now Merit Health Biloxi.

The woman told police she had driven herself to the hospital after she escaped from Parks’ home. Over the course of the three day trial, the woman described the details of her harrowing experience to jurors.

The woman testified she was an acquaintance of Parks and she had been staying with him for a few days. She said she went to Parks’ home to pick up her things after they had a fight in her car. That’s when Parks attacked her.

“She testified for the jury that she was held hostage overnight. Throughout the night and into the next day, she was punched, kicked, cut and sexually assaulted. Once she was able to get away from him, she drove to the hospital. Surgery was required for the worst 33 of the cuts that she suffered,” said Assistant District Attorney Beth McFadyen.

After talking to the woman at the hospital, Biloxi police went to Parks’ home where they found cocaine, the knife used in the assault and blood from the victim in the bedroom and laundry room.

District Attorney Joel Smith said the knife and blood samples were sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for forensic testing. DNA analyst Nathan Holly testified blood samples taken from the knife and the victim’s hand belonged to the victim and Parks.

“In all my years as a practicing attorney and now a judge, the victim’s testimony was the most compelling I have heard,” said Schmidt.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.