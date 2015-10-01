AL woman killed in overnight Jackson Co. crash

A woman from the Mobile, AL, area was killed in a single vehicle crash on Forts Lake Road in Jackson County late Wednesday night.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said Teri Lynn Butcher, 52, was driving southbound when her vehicle left the roadway and flipped several times just before midnight. Butcher was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Moody.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the wreck. Moody said Butcher’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.