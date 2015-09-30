Facebook rolls out upgrades to mobile profiles

The social network giant says they continually look for ways to make profiles a better place. (Photo source: Facebook)

In its 11 years on the web, social networking site Facebook has gone through a fair amount of changes.

From opening the platform to users outside of college, modernized messaging features, to brand pages, long-time users of Facebook may feel like they've seen it all. But, the design team for the site that sees roughly 4 billion profile views per day recently announced three major design changes to mobile profiles:

1. Looping profile videos.

A nod to the increasing amount of videos posted, users will soon be able to upload a seven-second looping video in lieu of a static profile photo. Users will also have the ability to set temporary profile pictures that revert back after a set amount of time.

2. Improved profile control.

In an age where some people are becoming more aware of what information they share, Facebook has improved the method in which users control what viewers see.

3. Mobile design improvements.

Facebook, who boasted 1.19 billion mobile monthly active users in a 2014 annual report, says mobile profiles will soon be more visually appealing, with changes including centering profile layouts.

The company says they "believe these improvements to profile will give people more ways to connect and share with each other, and express themselves in meaningful ways."

The new features are still in a testing phase for a small amount of users in the UK and California. For a detailed list of the upgrades, and to see looping profiles in action, click here.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.