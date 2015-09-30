Gulfport Redevelopment Commission selects firms to build aquarium

The Mississippi Aquarium at Gulfport is one step closer to becoming a reality. After reviewing many proposals, the Gulfport Redevelopment Commission has selected the architectural firms that will build the downtown attraction.

The commission announced Wednesday it is getting ready to enter into contract negotiations with the team of Eley Guild Hardy and PGAV.

“Today is a milestone for the future of Gulfport, the State of Mississippi and the region. This aquarium will bring a much needed place where families can come together to explore and to learn about the wonders of the aquatic world,” said Carole Lynn Meadows, Chairperson. “We see this aquarium as a catalyst of development in Gulfport and an enhancement to the growing tourism industry in the Coastal region. Now, the fun begins as we work with our designers in bringing the community’s vision of the Mississippi Aquarium at Gulfport to reality.”

EGH has offices here on the Coast and in Jackson. The firm is responsible for many of the buildings we see today in Gulfport, including the Robert J. Curry Public Safety Center and Barksdale Pavilion at Jones Park.

PGAV, based out of St. Louis, MO, has designed more than $5 billion in themed entertainment venues and is one of the industry’s largest independent design firms. PGAV has served clients that include Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Universal Studios and the Grand Aquarium at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park.

