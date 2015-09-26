Nebraska escapes with a win over Southern Miss - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Nebraska escapes with a win over Southern Miss

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Tommy Armstrong passed for 368 yards and two touchdowns, Freedom Akinmoladun sacked Nick Mullens near midfield on the final play, and Nebraska held on to beat Southern Mississippi 36-28 on Saturday.

Drew Brown tied an NCAA record with five field goals in the first half, Jordan Westerkamp had a career day with 11 catches for 118 yards, and the Cornhuskers (2-2) got an unexpected lift from fullback Andy Janovich.

Southern Miss (2-2) stayed within striking distance after entering the fourth quarter down 22 points. Mullens and Casey Martin teamed up for two touchdowns, and Jalen Richard's 1-yard run pulled the Eagles to 36-28 with 6:55 left.

Brown could have put the game out of reach with a sixth field goal with 29 seconds left, but his 24-yard try was tipped, giving Southern Miss a final opportunity to tie. But Akinmoladun crashed through to sack Mullens, and the Eagles couldn't stop the clock.

