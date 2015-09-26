Nebraska escapes with a win over Southern Miss

Tommy Armstrong passed for 368 yards and two touchdowns, Freedom Akinmoladun sacked Nick Mullens near midfield on the final play, and Nebraska held on to beat Southern Mississippi 36-28 on Saturday.

Drew Brown tied an NCAA record with five field goals in the first half, Jordan Westerkamp had a career day with 11 catches for 118 yards, and the Cornhuskers (2-2) got an unexpected lift from fullback Andy Janovich.

Southern Miss (2-2) stayed within striking distance after entering the fourth quarter down 22 points. Mullens and Casey Martin teamed up for two touchdowns, and Jalen Richard's 1-yard run pulled the Eagles to 36-28 with 6:55 left.

Brown could have put the game out of reach with a sixth field goal with 29 seconds left, but his 24-yard try was tipped, giving Southern Miss a final opportunity to tie. But Akinmoladun crashed through to sack Mullens, and the Eagles couldn't stop the clock.

