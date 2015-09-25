$1,000 reward offered for return of missing Hancock Co. K-9 officer

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for its missing K-9 officer, Radar. The dog reportedly broke out of its cage and ran away after a traffic accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department is now offering a $1,000 reward for the return of Radar, according to Chief Deputy Don Bass.

Authorities say Radar was riding in a cage in the back of a truck his handler was driving when the truck was broadsided by a car near Brunt Bridge Road in Wheats Curve. Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said the truck spun out of control and rolled on its side into a ditch.

Skinner said that’s when Radar, a 14-month-old black and tan bloodhound, escaped from his cage and ran away. Hancock County and Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies have been searching for Radar since the wreck happened.

Radar was last seen wearing his black and gold sheriff’s department collar.

If you see Radar or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or Cmdr. Skinner at 228-466-6937.

