Stone Co. embezzlement trial delayed until January

The embezzlement trial for the former director of the Stone County Economic Development Partnership has been delayed. According to District Attorney Joel Smith's Office, the trial for Jay Paul Gumm has been pushed back to Jan. 19, at the request of the defense.

Gumm was indicted on charges of embezzlement, accused of stealing more than $24,000 from taxpayers in January.

Gumm served two terms in the Oklahoma State Senate before moving to Mississippi for his position with the Stone County Economic Development Partnership.

