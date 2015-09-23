Hope Solo gives memorable gift to young south Mississippi soccer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hope Solo gives memorable gift to young south Mississippi soccer fan

Courtesy: Cindy Wasilenko Courtesy: Cindy Wasilenko
Courtesy: Cindy Wasilenko Courtesy: Cindy Wasilenko
UNDATED (WLOX) -

After witnessing the United States Women's National Team's 8-0 victory over Haiti Sunday, there was something else that 11-year-old goalkeeper Abbie Sawyer wouldn't let out of her sights.

"Right when Hope Solo looked at me, I put my sign up," Sawyer said. "She walked straight towards me and then she gave me her gloves."

This was after Sawyer almost didn't create that poster that displayed "Super Solo," which eventually netted her a world champion's equipment. 

Abbie's mother, Cindy Wasilenko, influenced her to go through with the sign. Prior to the game, Solo posted on her official Facebook page, "Bringing extra gloves tomorrow for ?#‎Birmingham? fans with the most creative signs! Be ready!"

"I thought there would be many more signs," Sawyer said. "Mine [had] big bubble letters, so she noticed them."

The moment was captured on camera by Russ Carothers, who is Sawyer's soccer coach for the FC United Quickshots 12U team. Carothers attached a GoPro camera to his head and recorded the moment Solo started walking toward the crowd until she left after giving Sawyer her goalkeeper gloves.

More than 35,000 people were inside Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama that day, but it was Abbie who saved something priceless.

"I tried to get them from Abbie so nobody would snatch them from her but she wasn't having any of that," said Clayton Wasilenko, who is Abbie's stepfather. "She said she had them so we celebrated with my wife and the rest of the families.

"[It was] pure joy. I've never seen her so happy. It was an awesome experience and I'll never forget it."

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly