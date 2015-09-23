Shuckers' Lopez set to make MLB debut Tuesday

Following a trip to the Southern League Championship Series with the Biloxi Shuckers, pitcher Jorge Lopez is expected to make his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday.

According to a report by Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lopez will start for the Milwaukee Brewers in San Diego against the Padres.

The Cayey, Puerto Rico native produced the best pitching numbers this season since being drafted by Milwaukee in the second round in 2011. In 24 regular season starts for the Shuckers, Lopez posted a 12-5 record and a 2.26 earned run average to go along with 137 strikeouts in 143.1 innings.

Tyler Wagner, Adrian Houser and Yhonathan Barrios were the other Shuckers pitchers to be called up to the big club after Biloxi's 4-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts in Game 5 of the SLCS Monday.

Outfielder Michael Reed and infielder Yadiel Rivera also joined the Brewers in Chicago this week for the team's series with the Cubs. Rivera made his MLB debut Tuesday, going 0-for-2 at the plate and playing third base.

Wagner, who gave up five earned runs in 3.2 innings during his MLB debut earlier this year, is slated to start for the Brewers Saturday in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.