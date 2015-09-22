No injuries reported in Stone Co. school bus accident

WLOX News has just learned another South Mississippi school bus was involved in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. This time, the wreck was in Wiggins, according to Wendy Rogers, Director of Special Services with the Stone County School District.

Rogers said Wiggins police officers and Stone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the wreck on Magnolia Drive near the intersection of N Vardaman Street. She reported the accident was minor and there were no injuries.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, we received reports of a wreck involving a school bus near the Hancock-Pearl River County line.

Officials with the Pearl River County School District told us a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus on Highway 43 while it was stopped to pick up students.

Melissa Holston, Assistant Superintendent for the Pearl River County School District, said 23 middle and high school students were on board, but none were seriously hurt. No children had to be transported by ambulance, but Holston said two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution by their parents.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.