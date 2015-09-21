Rehabilitated pelican all set to fly free

Back on the 8th of August (you can view the story under that date) we received this pelican after a call came in from a...

A pelican that was found in Pass Christian with a gruesome injury last month is about to get a second chance at life.

Officials with the Wildlife Care and Rescue Center said they first got a call about the injured pelican on Aug. 3. Someone from Kimball Seafood on the east side of the Pass Christian Harbor reported an injured pelican had been hanging around the area.

WCRC workers arrived to find the pelican’s gular pouch had been sliced open. Rescue workers believe the injury was no accident. They said the gash looked like a deliberate, clean cut.

Four days later, the pelican was taken to wildlife veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Ladnier, of Riverbend Veterinary Clinic in Diamondhead, for its first surgery.

After a four week healing period, the pelican underwent a second surgery to repair two spots that didn’t heal properly after the first surgery.

According to the WCRC, the pelican is once again eating on its own, and it is getting ready to be released back into the wild. WCRC workers will release the pelican at the Pass Christian Harbor this Saturday at 11 a.m.

