OS assault suspect arrested at FL Goodwill store

The man who is accused of attacking a woman at an Ocean Springs apartment complex was arrested in Destin, FL.

Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said Cameron Dwayne May, 24, was arrested at the Goodwill store on Harbor Boulevard just after noon Monday after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that he was in the area.

According to police, May was wanted for aggravated assault.

Investigators report an office worker at Dominion Apartments on Holcomb Boulevard was badly beaten and sexually assaulted on Sept. 10. According to a media release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, May beat the woman in the head and sexually assaulted her before making his escape. The report says the woman’s jaw was broken in several places.

The apartment complex offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Jackson said May is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting extradition to Mississippi. Ocean Springs police are still investigating the case.

