Thousands expected to turn out for 4th annual Gulf Coast Invitational

This Saturday, 17 of the top high school bands from Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida will showcase their skills in Biloxi for the 4th annual Gulf Coast Invitational. Organizers are expecting about 6,000 spectators and band members to pour into Biloxi for the event.

The performances will be judged, and the top bands will take home awards. Awards will be handed out for caption, class and overall performance.

“The Gulf Coast Invitational is a great event that showcases the hard-working band students along the Gulf Coast”, said Travis Coakley, Director of Band for Biloxi Schools. “The performance quality displayed by these young adults gets stronger every year and I continue to be amazed by the youth in our Coast Communities.”

You can catch all of the action at Biloxi High Stadium on Richard Drive. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the competition will kick off at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for an all-day pass and children 5 years old and younger get in free.

