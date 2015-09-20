High speed chase begins in Alabama, ends in Gulfport

A High speed chase on I-10 entered Mississippi from Baldwin County Alabama around 7:30pm Sunday night.

Sgt. Jackie Rhodes with the Biloxi Police Department says officers from Biloxi were dispatched to the highway as the chase moved through the city.

The chase then made it to Gulfport, where units followed the suspect off the highway and onto Cowan-Lorraine Rd.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel with the Gulfport Police Department says the suspect was stopped at the intersection of Cowan-Lorraine Rd. and O'Neal Rd.

No word at this time on how the chase started, or any charges being filed.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

