Hancock County students compete during homecoming food drive

A school-wide food drive culminated with at least five truck loads of food being raised at Hancock High School.

Students from each grade competed to collect the most food, to be delivered to the Hancock County Food Pantry this week. School officials say the event aimed to teach the students the importance of giving back to the community they live in.

Major Kevin James is the lead army instructor at the school. He said, "This has been an historical thing here at Hancock High school. I've only been here, this is my second year, but last year was just as competitive, and it's a competitive thing for the kids. But the ultimate thing is, who wins in this. The people that we feed here, the folks that may need this food in Hancock County."

Representatives from the food pantry will be collect the donations Monday morning.

