Grass fire burns 40 acres in Harrison County

Dry conditions helped fuel a grass fire in West Harrison County Sunday.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fire may have started from a camp fire. The blaze spread to multiple old vehicles that were left in the 40 acre area, but no injuries were reported.

Crews from the West Harrison County Fire Service, and the Forestry Commission worked for nearly two and a half hours to extinguish the blaze.

