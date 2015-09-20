Lookouts force decisive SLCS Game 5 with Shuckers

A four-run sixth inning helped the Chattanooga Lookouts defeat the Biloxi Shuckers 4-2 Sunday afternoon and extend the Southern League Championship Series to a Game 5.

Orlando Arcia opened the scoring for the Shuckers, hitting an RBI single in the third inning.

Brett Phillips added a solo home run in the fourth inning to push the Biloxi advantage to 2-0.

Shuckers starting pitcher Josh Hader carried that lead into the sixth inning. That's when Levi Michael connected on a two-run single with the bases loaded to tie the game.

Stuart Turner hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly and Shannon Wilkerson followed with an RBI single to give the Lookouts a 4-2 lead that would not be relinquished.

The fifth and final game of the best-of-five SLCS will be played Monday in Chattanooga. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m.

