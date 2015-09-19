Wagner, Shuckers shut down Lookouts in Game 3 to move closer to - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wagner, Shuckers shut down Lookouts in Game 3 to move closer to title

Tyler Wagner allowed no earned runs for a second time in a playoff start to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 2-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts Saturday night.

Wagner, who pitched six scoreless innings against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos a week ago, struck out eight Lookouts hitters in 6 2/3 innings to help the Shuckers inch closer to a Southern League championship.

Biloxi has taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Chattanooga due also in large part to Yadiel Rivera and Tyrone Taylor. Both players combined to hit 6-for-7 at the plate, while the rest of the Biloxi lineup went 2-for-23.

Yhonathan Barrios pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out two.

The Shuckers -- a team that moved from Huntsville, Alabama a year ago -- can win the league title Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m.

