Mississippi State rolls to victory against Northwestern State - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi State rolls to victory against Northwestern State

STARKVILLE, MS (AP) -

Dak Prescott threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, Gabe Myles caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score and Mississippi State easily beat Northwestern State 62-13 on Saturday.
    
Mississippi State (2-1) was in control the entire afternoon, jumping out to a 34-6 lead by halftime. The Bulldogs' 647 total yards set a school record.
    
Prescott became the school's career leader in passing yards after a 45-yard completion to Donald Gray in the second quarter. He now has 6,382 career yards, pushing him past Wayne Madkin's mark of 6,336, which was set in 2001.
    
It is Prescott's 21st school record. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior completed his first nine passing attempts against the Demons, finishing 10 of 11 through the air.
    
Northwestern State (0-3), which plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level, had 257 total yards. The Demons are 0-20 all-time against teams from the Southeastern Conference.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

