Kepler homers twice, Lookouts even series with Shuckers

Max Kepler's multi-homer performance powered the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night.

The Berlin, Germany native crushed a solo home run in the top of the first inning off Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser.

With the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, Kepler blasted a grand slam to right-center to give the Lookouts a 5-0 lead.

Garrett Cooper drove in Biloxi's only run of the game with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning.

Chattanooga added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Travis Harrison singled home Stuart Turner to put the Lookouts up 6-1.

Jason Wheeler pitched a gem for the visitors, going seven innings and allowing just one run on three hits. He also struck out five and walked three.

Biloxi used six different pitchers. Houser surrendered five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and gave up both home runs to Kepler.

Games three and four will be played Saturday and Sunday at the home of the Lookouts. If a game five is needed, it will be played Monday in Chattanooga.

