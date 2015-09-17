Kepler homers twice, Lookouts even series with Shuckers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Kepler homers twice, Lookouts even series with Shuckers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Max Kepler's multi-homer performance powered the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night.

The Berlin, Germany native crushed a solo home run in the top of the first inning off Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser.

With the bases loaded in the top of the fifth, Kepler blasted a grand slam to right-center to give the Lookouts a 5-0 lead.

Garrett Cooper drove in Biloxi's only run of the game with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning. 

Chattanooga added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Travis Harrison singled home Stuart Turner to put the Lookouts up 6-1.

Jason Wheeler pitched a gem for the visitors, going seven innings and allowing just one run on three hits. He also struck out five and walked three.

Biloxi used six different pitchers. Houser surrendered five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and gave up both home runs to Kepler.

Games three and four will be played Saturday and Sunday at the home of the Lookouts. If a game five is needed, it will be played Monday in Chattanooga.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly