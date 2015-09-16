Arcia, Lopez help Shuckers take series lead against Lookouts

Orlando Arcia and Yadiel Rivera each had three RBIs, and Jorge Lopez pitched another stellar outing in the Biloxi Shuckers' 7-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts to take a 1-0 series lead Southern League Championship Series Wednesday night.

Arcia homered for the third straight playoff contest with a two-run homer in the third inning, following Rivera's game-tying RBI triple with a laser over the left-center field wall.

Shuckers center fielder Brett Phillips extended the Biloxi lead to 4-1 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Arcia contributed an RBI single to the offensive production in the fifth inning, and Rivera's two-run double in the sixth gave Biloxi a 7-1 advantage.

Former Ole Miss Rebel Stuart Turner sliced the Lookouts deficit to 7-2 in the ninth inning with an RBI single. Jorge Polanco was responsible for the other Chattanooga run with an RBI single in the top of the third inning to begin the scoring.

Lopez continued to show why he is the three-time Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher of the Month. The Cayey, Puerto Rico, native tossed seven innings, surrendered just one run and struck out six batters while walking one.

Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth inning and Damien Magnifico pitched the ninth inning to push the Shuckers to four wins in four postseason games.

Adrian Houser will start the second game Thursday at MGM Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.