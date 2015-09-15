MS Power announces check or credit refund options

Check or credit. Those are the options for Mississippi Power customers as they choose how they want to receive their refunds.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission is allowing the power company up to 120 days to complete the refund process. The PSC released its final refund plan order Friday, Aug. 7.

Mississippi Power officials say they are taking that time to inform their customers of the refund process.

“Mississippi Power’s commitment is to provide customers with the superior service they have come to expect,” Vice President of Customer Services Organization Nicole Faulk said. “The company also wants to make sure customers fully understand the refund process and seamlessly make a choice that best suits their situation.”

Customers will be able to make their choice from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30. If you would like to receive a credit to your bill, you don’t have to do anything. That credit will be applied to your account Nov. 9.

If you would prefer the check option, you can log on to mississippipower.com. Company officials say you will need the last four digits of your social security number to confirm your identity and claim your refund. You can also call Mississippi Power Customer Service at 1-800-532-1502.

“We will process these requests as quickly as possible and will begin mailing checks on Nov. 9,” Faulk said.

Former customers will automatically receive a refund check to their last known mailing address.

