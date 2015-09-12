Shuckers sweep Wahoos to advance to Southern League championship - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers sweep Wahoos to advance to Southern League championship series

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Tyler Wagner pitched six shutout innings and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer for the second straight night to lift the Biloxi Shuckers to the Southern League Championship Series after a 7-5 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Saturday night.

Wagner, who entered the best-of-five series with a 3-0 record and a 1.44 earned run average in four starts against the Wahoos this season, struck out six Pensacola hitters and gave up just three hits before exiting the game with a 6-0 lead.

Biloxi outfielder Michael Reed's RBI double in the third inning brought home Arcia to begin the offensive showcase.

The Shuckers scored five of their seven runs in the fourth inning, initiated by Nick Shaw's RBI single. 

After Yadiel Rivera notched an RBI groundout and Shaw scored on a passed ball, Arcia hammered his second home run of the postseason to put Biloxi up 6-0 and knock Pensacola starting pitcher Tim Adelman from the game.

Tyrone Taylor contributed an RBI single in the seventh inning to give the Shuckers a seven-run lead. However, Pensacola countered with their own five-run frame in the bottom of the seventh, topped off by Marquez Smith's grand slam off Biloxi reliever Yhonathan Barrios.

That homer was the only hit Barrios allowed. He retired the final seven Wahoos batters to solidify his team's sweep of their South Division rival.

The Shuckers opponent and start date in the championship are both to be determined. Biloxi will face either the Chattanooga Lookouts or the Montgomery Biscuits.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly