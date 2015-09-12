Shuckers sweep Wahoos to advance to Southern League championship series

Tyler Wagner pitched six shutout innings and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer for the second straight night to lift the Biloxi Shuckers to the Southern League Championship Series after a 7-5 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Saturday night.

Wagner, who entered the best-of-five series with a 3-0 record and a 1.44 earned run average in four starts against the Wahoos this season, struck out six Pensacola hitters and gave up just three hits before exiting the game with a 6-0 lead.

Biloxi outfielder Michael Reed's RBI double in the third inning brought home Arcia to begin the offensive showcase.

The Shuckers scored five of their seven runs in the fourth inning, initiated by Nick Shaw's RBI single.

After Yadiel Rivera notched an RBI groundout and Shaw scored on a passed ball, Arcia hammered his second home run of the postseason to put Biloxi up 6-0 and knock Pensacola starting pitcher Tim Adelman from the game.

Tyrone Taylor contributed an RBI single in the seventh inning to give the Shuckers a seven-run lead. However, Pensacola countered with their own five-run frame in the bottom of the seventh, topped off by Marquez Smith's grand slam off Biloxi reliever Yhonathan Barrios.

That homer was the only hit Barrios allowed. He retired the final seven Wahoos batters to solidify his team's sweep of their South Division rival.

The Shuckers opponent and start date in the championship are both to be determined. Biloxi will face either the Chattanooga Lookouts or the Montgomery Biscuits.

