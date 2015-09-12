Houser, Arcia give Shuckers 2-0 series lead over Blue Wahoos - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Houser, Arcia give Shuckers 2-0 series lead over Blue Wahoos

(Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers) (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Starting pitcher Adrian Houser retired the first 18 batters he faced, Orlando Arcia blasted his first postseason home run, and the Biloxi Shuckers pushed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to the brink of elimination with a 6-0 win Friday night.

Houser, who was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade that sent Carlos Gomez to the Houston Astros, pitched a complete game shutout and gave up just three hits along with a career-high 10 strikeouts on 99 pitches. His previous high for innings was seven.

Arcia's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave Biloxi a 3-0 lead. 

He had two of the Shuckers' 12 hits on the night. The first three batters in Biloxi's lineup (Yadiel Rivera, Arcia, Michael Reed) combined for seven hits in 12 at-bats.

Tyrone Taylor and Victor Roache were responsible for the other two runs scored in the fifth with RBI singles.

Garrett Cooper pitched in with an RBI double in the seventh in addition to his RBI groundout that initiated the scoring in the first inning.

The Shuckers will aim for a sweep of their South Division rivals Saturday in Pensacola at 6:35 p.m. Tyler Wagner (11-5, 2.25 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for the Shuckers, while Tim Adleman (9-10, 2.64 ERA) will attempt to force a game four.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly