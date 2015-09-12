Houser, Arcia give Shuckers 2-0 series lead over Blue Wahoos

Starting pitcher Adrian Houser retired the first 18 batters he faced, Orlando Arcia blasted his first postseason home run, and the Biloxi Shuckers pushed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to the brink of elimination with a 6-0 win Friday night.

Houser, who was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade that sent Carlos Gomez to the Houston Astros, pitched a complete game shutout and gave up just three hits along with a career-high 10 strikeouts on 99 pitches. His previous high for innings was seven.

Arcia's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave Biloxi a 3-0 lead.

He had two of the Shuckers' 12 hits on the night. The first three batters in Biloxi's lineup (Yadiel Rivera, Arcia, Michael Reed) combined for seven hits in 12 at-bats.

Tyrone Taylor and Victor Roache were responsible for the other two runs scored in the fifth with RBI singles.

Garrett Cooper pitched in with an RBI double in the seventh in addition to his RBI groundout that initiated the scoring in the first inning.

The Shuckers will aim for a sweep of their South Division rivals Saturday in Pensacola at 6:35 p.m. Tyler Wagner (11-5, 2.25 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for the Shuckers, while Tim Adleman (9-10, 2.64 ERA) will attempt to force a game four.

