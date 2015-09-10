Shuckers hold off Wahoos for first playoff victory

A new city, new ballpark and unwavering support were all instrumental aspects to a successful run in the regular season for the Biloxi Shuckers.

Thursday night, the Southern League's newest team added a playoff win to its already impressive first-year resume.

Jorge Lopez had seven strikeouts and gave up no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work, and five different Shuckers players had at least two hits in Biloxi's 4-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in game one of a best-of-five series.

Lopez, who has won three consecutive Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month awards, allowed just one unearned run in the third inning en route to his first postseason victory.

Biloxi opened the scoring when Orlando Arcia blasted an RBI triple to deep center that scored leadoff hitter Yadiel Rivera. Arcia's first of two hits on the night fell just inches shy of becoming a two-run homer.

Pensacola's Phillip Ervin tied the game 1-1 in the third inning with an RBI groundout. That was the last time the Wahoos would score a run until the ninth inning.

Arcia's RBI groundout in the fifth inning refurbished a Shuckers lead, and Brett Phillips smacked an RBI double in the sixth to extend the advantage to 3-1.

Phillips completed the contest with two doubles in his first game back since being activated off the disabled list.

Garrett Cooper's RBI groundout pushed the Shuckers lead to 4-1 before Ray Chang countered with an RBI single in the ninth to slice the deficit to 4-2.

Pensacola finished with just three hits. Biloxi had 10, but left 21 runners on base.

Game two in Biloxi between the Wahoos and Shuckers is set for Fri., Sept. 11, at 7:10 p.m.

