MHP releases numbers from Labor Day weekend crackdown

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers made their presence felt over the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers issued thousands of citations and removed more than 100 intoxicated drivers from state, federal highways and interstates over the three day enforcement period.

According to spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos, MHP issued 4,925 citations and made 109 DUI arrests. Throughout the state, MHP investigated 132 vehicle crashes with 37 injuries and four fatalities.

Poulos said while citation numbers are up, DUI arrests and seatbelt violations are down since 2014.

“We credit this to good decisions made by the motoring public over the highly traveled weekend,” said Poulos in a media release.

