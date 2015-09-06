Smokies rough up Houser early, defeat Shuckers

The Tennessee Smokies used early offense to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers 7-2 Saturday night.

Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser had his worst outing since being acquired from the Houston Astros organization. He gave up seven runs (five earned) in 2+ innings, including a two-run home run to Jeimer Candelario in the first inning.

Tennessee (36-32, 75-62) scored three runs in the first to gain early momentum. With the bases loaded in the third inning, Willson Contreras' two-run double extended the Smokies advantage to 5-0.

Houser was lifted from the game after Bijan Rademacher was hit by a pitch to bring home the sixth run. Jed Bradley came into the game in relief and gave up a sacrifice fly to Anthony Giansanti to close the book on Houser.

The Shuckers (34-33, 77-58) added one run in the sixth and ninth innings with an RBI single by Orlando Arcia and a home run by Victor Roache.

With the loss, Biloxi is now officially eliminated from a chance to win the Southern League's South Division second-half title.

If the playoffs started today, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos would visit Biloxi for games one and two in the first round. The Shuckers would then travel to Pensacola for game three (and games 4-5 if necessary).

Pensacola leads the Mississippi Braves by a half-game and the Mobile BayBears by one game.

