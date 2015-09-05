Church walks Gulfport streets to spread message of love

Memphis say they walked the streets to show the community God's love and mercy. (Photo source: WLOX)

A South Mississippi church took to the streets of North Gulfport Saturday morning with a mission.

"We are God's people and we have to take the streets back through God," said Davanna Watkins.

Rescue Mission Baptist Church hosted their third annual prayer walk through its surrounding neighborhoods. Members of the congregation walked along the streets singing praises and holding signs decorated with scripture and uplifting quotes.

"You have to go out and take action and take a stand yourself if you want something done, because if you're going to sit down and just wait around, things aren't going to happen," Watkins added.

Those walking say they wanted to do this to show the community God's love and mercy.

