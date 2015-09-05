Victim identified in fatal fire at Landing Court in Woolmarket area

One person is dead after an early morning fire at Landing Court in the Woolmarket area, according to Fire Chief Joe Boney.

The Biloxi Fire Department received a call of a structure fire at 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arriving at 12:11 a.m., Chief Boney said firefighters saw a mobile home with one end burned through, but the fire was contained at 12:18 a.m.

After doing a secondary search of the structure, the crew found the deceased body in a bedroom. Officials say the fire was contained in that room.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim as 38-year-old Joseph Franklin Mire of Biloxi. The cause of death has not been determined.

This investigation is ongoing and is being performed by the Fire Dept., Police Dept., State Fire Marshal, and Harrison County Coroner's Office.

We are continuing to follow this story and will update you with any new developments on WLOX and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.