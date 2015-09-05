USM versus MSU game day parking

College Game day is finally here.



Thousands of people are expected to flood Hattiesburg to see the match up between Mississippi State and Southern Miss. School officials expect more than 40,000 people on campus.

They urge people to come early and take advantage of the free parking and shuttle service. But the most important information visitors need to know is where they can and can't park.

“Outside the college campus is what the city will be handling, there are no parking signs up along Highway 49, down through the median of Highway 49, on the service roads as well, we want to remind people that if you park there we will be towing vehicles,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

For those of you thinking parking will be jam packed on campus, there will be other options.

“If they're not an eagle club member and have a designated parking spot, we have numerous different options,” said Southern Miss Senior Associate AD for Development, Brian Morrison.

“The convention center has really helped us out there with Rick Taylor and his staff by allowing free parking at the convention center and as well as at Venture Church, Huntclub campus,” said Morrison.

There will be free shuttles at two locations that will start running four hours prior to the game and then run for an hour and a half after.

“We are going to have paid game day lots, first come first serve, there is a gravel lot at the corner of Ross Boulevard and Montague is a paid game day parking lot, and where Elam Arms Dorm used to be, on the south side of Hardy Street there will have game day parking as well as our softball complex off of west 4th Street will be game day parking and there is a new lot on the south end of campus right off 31st Avenue,” said Morrison.

Remember these lots are first come first serve, and cost $20 to park. For a chance at a free spot, the west side of campus offers a few small lots, but those will go fast.

“We have tried to make everything as fan friendly as possible, we’ll have information booths throughout campus, so visitors who are new to campus need questions, they’ll be easily identifiable to find out where they are going,” said Morrison.

Officials stress one other thing, stay safe, and have fun.

