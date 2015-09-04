Words of appreciation lift the spirits of George Co. Sheriff's deputies

A photo of Havard posing with the note was posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon. (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Office)

It was a simple gesture and a few kind words that lifted the spirits of deputies at the George County Sheriff’s Office.

On a recent grocery run to Chavers Farm Fresh Vegetables in Lucedale, Sgt. Larry Havard was greeted with words of thanks and left with a note that would make any law enforcement officer feel appreciated.

Havard said the clerk at Chavers motioned him over and thanked him for his service to the community. When he got back to his vehicle, he discovered something he didn’t expect in his grocery bag.

It was a note that read “Cops lives matter.” A photo of Havard posing with the note was posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon. It has since garnered hundreds of likes and shares.

“This gesture made me feel great. Knowing that we live and work among people like those at Chavers, it’s just great,” said Havard.

According to Sheriff Dean Howell, his department has been receiving calls from across the country from people thanking deputies for their service.

“This gesture has gone a long way towards moral for these officers,” said Howell. “It will never be forgotten. You couldn’t ask for better people to serve than the citizens of George County.”

