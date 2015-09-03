Volunteers needed for this year's Peter Anderson Festival

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau is already looking for volunteers for this year’s Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival.

The festival, which hosts more than 400 artists and nearly 150,000 visitors every year, is billed as Mississippi’s largest fine arts festival.

Volunteers can sign up to help out through Oct. 2. The festival will be held in downtown Ocean Springs on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. You can sign up to volunteer at www.peterandersonfestival.com or call 228-875-4424.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.